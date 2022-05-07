To The Editor:
I have a question for the veterans in the city of Washington, Missouri.
In the month of May we celebrate Memorial Day. A day to honor our deceased veterans. The American Legion Post 297 in Union puts an American flag on veterans’ graves in Union. The flags are put on the graves the Saturday before Memorial Day and picked up the Tuesday after Memorial Day. Why doesn’t the VFW and American Legion in Washington honor its veterans by putting something on their graves in Washington?
My husband was a veteran and is buried in Washington. His family puts a flag on his grave. I have never seen anyone else put a flag there.