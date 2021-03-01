To The Editor:
Almost 42 years ago, the first hearings for the wine district were held in the American Legion in Augusta. With the combined effort of Lucian Dressel, then the owner of Mount Pleasant Winery, Augusta became the first viticultural area in the U.S.
The grand opening of the Katy Trail was definitely a historic event for the town of Augusta. We worked with Dan Humphrey and the Touring Cyclists. We served 1,200 bicyclists lunch at the park, which is now the home of the Augusta Museum. Among the honorable guests were Gov. John Ashcroft, Sen. Fred Dyer, Rep. Craig Kilby and the sisters of Ted Jones, who was too ill to attend. The honorable guests even helped serve food. It was yet another event where the town worked together to support the cause.
Local residents worked hard at their businesses. When the day ended, which could be very late during the busy seasons, we all gathered at the White House Tavern owned by Jane and Floyd Leesman. It was there we could enjoy a cold beer, relax and talk about our day. The kids would play on the town square across the street.
If the Augusta streets and historic buildings could talk, we would all be entertained by their amazing stories. From the German street dances to the general store to the residents who have since passed, I am proud to have called Augusta my home.
I thank The Missourian for always reporting the events we organized and thank David Hoffmann for taking an interest in revitalizing our town.
Pat Baravik
Augusta