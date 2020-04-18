To The Editor:
I want to thank The Missourian for not making Grandview Healthcare a villain during this pandemic.
Thank you for your reporting and empathy. My mother is at Grandview and I know she is receiving excellent care. We got to know all the nurses, nurse aides, management, social worker, food service staff, and cleaning staff when my mother was admitted in November.
We were impressed with their professionalism and caring. It’s difficult now, as we can’t see our mother, or talk to her as she is in isolation, but we talk to the staff daily and receive full and careful updates.
I’ve heard some people criticizing or blaming Grandview for its number of infected residents. That is just irresponsible. We know the staff is doing everything imaginable to keep the residents safe. I have huge gratitude for all the professional workers at Grandview. They are awesome!
Thank you all!