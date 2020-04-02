To The Editor:
The government has essentially lost all sense of logic in the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19).
We have destroyed businesses, caused millions of people to lose their jobs, caused millions more to lose their life savings and continue to impose more and more restrictions, all in the name of protecting us from the virus. Does this really make sense?
Let’s look at some facts. Every day of the year, on average, 150,000 people die from various causes. It is estimated that over 3,000 die every day from road accidents. Why don’t we declare a national emergency and ban all automobiles? The common flu that appears to arise every year takes in the neighborhood of 30,000 lives and no one bats an eye. The problem is not the virus, the problem is the PANIC. A panic that has destroyed millions of lives.
It is common knowledge that Vitamin C and Vitamin D are excellent ways to combat illnesses and that people do not get nearly enough Vitamin D during the wintertime because of staying inside instead of getting some sunshine to enhance their Vitamin D intake. And yet we have mandated that senior citizen homes restrict relatives and friends from visiting and likely taking many of them outside for a walk, thus depriving them of some sunshine. What are we trying to do, kill off our grandparents?
We now have the Franklin County commissioner shutting down golf courses. How stupid can that be? What better place to get away from people and reap the benefits of sunlight at the same time. Golf courses may be the safest place to stay healthy and not spread the virus.
I would like to suggest that if the government, be it the federal government, the state governments, mayors of cities, local commissioners, or anyone with the authority to close businesses and deprive people of their livelihood, that these people should have their salaries suspended for the duration of the lockdown. I can assure you if that happened more common sense might prevail.
I hope we don’t discover this virus is another step toward depriving citizens of their freedom as the Patriot Act did after 9/11. One town in California now has drones watching to make sure people do not go outside with the penalty being six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Look out, Big Brother is here to stay. Go back and read George Orwell’s “1984.” Big Brother is watching you.
Editor’s Note: The county commission Thursday allowed golf courses to reopen with restrictions.