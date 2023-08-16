To the Editor:
The Missouri Press Association is greatly concerned by the apparent disregard for federal law and the U.S. Constitution that saw a Kansas newspaper raided last week.
The Missouri Press Association is greatly concerned by the apparent disregard for federal law and the U.S. Constitution that saw a Kansas newspaper raided last week.
We condemn any attempt to intimidate or silence our colleagues in the Kansas press or anywhere else in this free country.
As we look to the fallout of what this incident will have on our industry, we support Eric Meyer with the Marion County Record in his efforts to hold accountable the decision makers behind this inappropriate use of taxpayer resources and will be making efforts to ensure MPA’s members know how to appropriately respond if they should ever find themselves in a similar situation.
