To The Editor:
April 15 will soon be here and it is time for us to get all the tax forms together so we can file our 2020 taxes.
My wife and I are both retired and through the course of our careers, we have dutifully paid our income taxes because we understand that it is our obligation as citizens to do so.
Our federal income taxes have averaged about 15 percent of our incomes. As citizens of this great country, we understand that having everyone paying a fair share of their income in taxes, keeps our country strong. This year, however, before we pay our taxes, we sure would like to know if Donald Trump has paid a fair share of his income in taxes, this year and previous years. Mr. Trump should be setting an example to America by demonstrating that he and everyone living the “good life” is not exempt from paying a fair and reasonable income tax to support this nation.
Disclose your income tax history, Mr. Trump, and show everyone that you have been a generous and responsible contributing citizen.