To The Editor:
The April 8 edition of The Missourian had two letters to the editor critical of my previous letter stating that the virus is not the problem, that the panic is.
First I want to thank Mr. Peirick for pointing out my error regarding 3,000 humans die every day from road accidents. Had I done a better job of proofreading this would have stated 3,000 humans die every month from road accidents. I apologize for that error.
I would like to comment further regarding Mr. Peirick’s attack on my creditability as a professional engineer and my duty to “avoid deceptive acts,” but I prefer to deal in facts. When I became a professional engineer I also signed a pledge to uphold the dignity of the profession, which included using my brain to analyze and evaluate truths, regardless of mass hysteria by either politicians, media or the public at large.
As for the comments by Mr. Nate Becker from New Rochelle, N.Y., I have a hard time agreeing that ignorance is a close second to the virus. I would prefer to state that the virus is a close second to ignorance, although, as mentioned above, mass hysteria may come in second with the virus further down the list.
Allow me to present some facts regarding New York projections of total COVID-19 bed requirements. The Bill Gates-funded IHME estimated that 73,000 beds would be needed statewide. The Columbia University estimate for NYC only is 136,000 beds would be needed; the McKinsey severe scenario is 110,000 statewide; and the Mc-Kinsey moderate scenario is 55,000 statewide. As of April 9, the actual number is 18,279 beds in use. Not one of these projections came even close to the truth. These professional fearmongers are alarming the country about a virus that appears to be in line with a severe flu season.
Let me give a few statistics to back up my claims. On average, approximately 8,000 people die in the United States every day of the year (almost 3 million annually). The CDC website states that 34,000 Americans died from the seasonal flu in the 2018-2019 period, and the Thoracic Medical Society website listed 55,000 deaths in 2019 from pneumonia. There are millions more around the world dying every year from these and other long-running infectious diseases with no worldwide reaction and hardly a mention except for medical information websites.
So, how many deaths have been reported from Coronavirus so far. An article on the front page of the St. Louis Post-Disptach Saturday, April 11, edition claimed 100,000 worldwide and 18,000 in the U.S. Unfortunately, no one is keeping accurate records of the ages and health conditions prior to COVID-19 that would confirm the cause of death. We don’t really know if all of these people died from the coronavirus or other causes. Will the 18,000 number get bigger? The answer is yes. But we have doctors such as Dr. David Brownstein in Michigan who has treated dozens of coronavirus patients with vitamin D injections, diluted food grade hydrogen peroxide in a nebulizer and has yet to lose a single patient. In the meantime, we have people like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, lying to Congress and the American people because of his lifelong quest, along with Bill Gates, to vaccinate every living person on the face of the earth. Has this guy suckered President Trump with a “no-win” situation while pandering to a media that thrives on promoting disasters?
I could go on and on with additional facts but I may be lucky to get this published because of the length. But keep in mind, all truth has three stages: First, it is ignored. Second, it is widely ridiculed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident. We are now in Stage 2. When we acknowledge that we have destroyed millions of businesses, bankrupted millions of families and destined millions more to a life of poverty, caused possibly thousands of suicides, broken homes, more people on drugs, even more homeless people and further starvation maybe we will move to Stage 3.
The sooner we get to Stage 3 the better off we will be. In the meantime, I hope all of those who have lost their jobs or had to close their businesses can survive on the $1,200 the government plans to send you. We will be lucky to recover from this stupidity in a decade. Get prepared for the Great Depression No. 2.