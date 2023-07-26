At the July 17 Washington City Council meeting, our city fathers gave unanimous approval to the latest ELS housing project in the immediate vicinity of East Fifth Street and Highway 100. I have no qualms about providing people with a place to live, but I get a little agitated when a developer shoehorns people into a limited ingress/egress complex, making life for surrounding residents more taxing.
But to allay those fears, something called “community density rates” (aka “smoke and mirrors”) was introduced at the meeting. Well, here’s a spoiler alert, city leaders: virtually every vehicle from this development will be using the East Fifth Street/Highway 100 intersection to get in and out of town. Only Councilman Behr addressed this problem. Unfortunately, everyone else did not seem to take it seriously!
Please tell me city leaders, that by working together, you will have the city of Washington and MoDOT make it a top priority to ensure that the above mentioned intersection is expanded and improved (i.e. better lane delineations on East Fifth Street with a full right turn lane onto Highway 100 west — this alone would solve many problems).
If residents have to sit through three light changes just to get through the intersection, they will be furious knowing ELS is raking in the big bucks, while nothing ever got done on their behalf with regard to intersection improvements. And it’s an intersection that is already undersized and poorly timed for current traffic.
Making matters worse, Sal Maniaci stated “at this time, it is not a recommendation to make the applicant (ELS) add any of those improvements.” Hey Sal, why not? This situation is no surprise to those in charge. I predict problems as a direct result of this housing project.
City leaders, please prove me wrong!
