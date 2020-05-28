To The Editor:
I would like to respond to Mr. Browning’s comments concerning the possible privatization of the Post Office.
As he criticized the efficiency of the Post Office (with no supporting facts) and USPS continuing to operate in the red, he evidently does not grasp the concept that not all organizations’ business plans are set up to make a profit. One huge fact not mentioned in his article is that USPS is required to provide service to all residents. Even those in rural areas where they lose money with every letter they deliver.
When Mr. Browning suggests that perhaps the USPS should be privatized my answer is — be careful what you wish for. The first priority for any private company replacing the USPS would be to make deliveries to rural areas profitable. Guess who’s going to pay more for postal service? Maybe rural areas? Maybe everyone?
This knee jerk reaction to switch to a private company is not well thought out, in my opinion. USPS requests $15 billion from Congress. This is true. But perhaps we should look at comparisons in the private business world. Several dozens of private businesses have requested and received a total of $700 billion in bailouts. Try Bank of America, Citigroup, Chrysler, American Express and dozens of other financial groups. Groups that I, personally as a taxpayer, receive no benefit unlike the USPS who delivers my mail daily.