To the Editor:
A huge thank you to Coach Kent Getsee and the Washington Post 218 team for having a Run the Bases event after their game last Friday night. This is a first-class organization on the field — defending Missouri Champions and 11-0 in league this year — and off the field. Every player enthusiastically welcomed all kids — especially those of our organization, All Abilities Athletics.
Our kiddos will most likely not play under the bright lights, but the Washington Legion team makes our kids feel like they are in the World Series each time we participate in this event.
To the people of Washington, get out and support this program between now and July — great baseball, great food and you are supporting first-class group of guys playing for their community. It’s far more rewarding than a home loan for a pro game! Thanks, Post 218!