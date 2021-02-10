To The Editor:
In December I sent letters to Sen. Josh Hawley, Congressman Blaine Leutkemeyer and my Missouri state representative, John Simmons. Each has participated in challenges to the results to the presidential election.
I asked them to make a public statement that Joe Biden won the election fair and square. I haven’t heard back from any of them. Neither have I seen or heard any public statement from them about the fairness of the election.
So I’m asking them again. Please send a statement to The Missourian saying the election was fair and that Joe Biden won.
Democracy suffers when politicians are afraid to tell the truth.
Charlie Toben
Washington