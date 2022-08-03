To The editor:
With election ads, we continue to see mudslinging intensify!
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 3:11 pm
I don’t know how many others have felt the disgust the way I have. Candidates continue to dig into a person’s past to find situations or incidents they can twist to use against their opponents.
I want to offer a novel idea: Candidates for office, tell us about you, you the person. No spit or polish, just the true unadulterated truth about you, your values, beliefs and what you hope to accomplish if you are elected.
Truth is, unless you can sell your ideas and hopes to your fellow officeholders, nothing will be accomplished. Grandiose plans are just that, unless you obtain supporters who will join you on the bandwagon.
Please, please, clean up your campaigns!
