To The Editor:
We are less than three weeks away until the most important election of our lives. It is time for us to stand and be counted whether you are Republican, Democrat or Independent. We all must vote.
As a liberal Republican, conservative Democrat and former U.S. Air Force officer, I will add my name to the 489 National Security Leaders for Biden who signed “An Open Letter to America” dated Sept. 24, 2020.
For decades, these 489 leaders have formed the backbone of our national security system, which is now being attacked by Donald Trump. I personally know at least five of the generals on this list of leaders. They are individuals of unquestionable honor, integrity and moral character.
Regardless of their political party, these leaders would not sign this letter unless they knew with undeniable certainty, the downward direction our country would inevitably go under the continued failing leadership of Donald Trump.
The letter masterfully outlines the differences between Donald Trump’s failed leadership and how the under signers of this letter believe what our world should and would be with Joe Biden as our president.
If you have any doubts about your vote, please read this letter at hhtps://www.nationalsecurityleaders4biden.com
Thank you for having an open mind by reading this letter. Please remember to vote.
Doug Hagedorn
Washington