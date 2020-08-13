To The Editor:
In all candor and seriousness, it is difficult for some of us to understand why there is such a big to-do over the question of wearing a face mask when one is out in public along with social distancing.
Both are good, simple, easy, prudent, commonsense recommendations that stand the best chance of mitigating and eventually bringing the COVID-19 virus under control.
The minor inconvenience of wearing a mask is trivial and realistically is on par with covering one’s cough or sneeze in public. It is not worth the commotion of trying to make a federal case out of it. It does signal that the wearer is keenly responsible and conscientious, and very caring and concerned about what he or she can do to minimize the chance of the wearer or others around him or her catching and/or spreading the virus.
In this connection, a memory comes to mind of an episode that happened years ago when I first started teaching inmates at the state prison in Pacific. Concerned about the possible spread of colds and flu in my classroom, I told my two trustee inmate tutors that I was going to put up a notice ordering that all coughs and sneezes were to be covered. (In a state prison, all other staff have the same authority as the guards.)
Both trustees immediately objected, “Oh, no! Don’t do that. They’ll get their back up over that.”
Instead they asked to be allowed to handle it. I agreed and shortly thereafter they posted their brief, pithy, totally effective advisory: Share the air with care.
During this difficult, confusing, suffering, high-anxiety time, until such time when a safe, effective vaccine becomes available, it behooves each and every one of us to share the air with care.
Gene Biermann
Washington