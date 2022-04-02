To The Editor:
“Ukraine, Ukraine!” ... the cry of today.
A tragedy, unjust (if the word still has meaning), overwhelms our senses; Ukrainians’ resistance pulls at our hearts. President Zelensky is compelling, exudes confidence, determination and purpose — such a contrast to our vapid, empty and bumbling leadership.
Our singular focus on Ukraine affirms that this is the only example of humanity’s inhumanity and we care, thus we are inherently good.
Sadly, it is neither unique (Myanmar, Sudan, Mozambique, Afghanistan, Yemen) nor do we know, let alone care; the true reflection of our heart is far from noble.
Tragically, we are on a path of passive, emotional, jingoistic rejection of President Washington’s Farewell Address advice to stay out of European affairs, a rejection that dragged us into World War I.
Then, a decision, not in U.S. interest, that cost more than 116,000 of American lives — and today, costing potentially many more American lives.
We hear a political class voice support for Ukrainian nationalism, patriotism and border sanctity, at the same, eschewing patriotism, nationalism and border security in the United States.
These same empty voices are unresponsive to the genuine concerns of most Americans. We desire honesty, integrity, concern for our fears about inflation crippling Americans’ hopes and dreams; gas prices that overwhelm our pocketbook; disrupted supply chains with no solution; unremitting crime ravaging lives and families with an impotent response; a border policy that undermines the rule of law, allowing people to prey on women and children, and import crime and fentanyl that destroys young lives; devastating consequences of the public health response to COVID-19; mandated conformity in opposition to individualism; increasingly authoritarian “democratic” institutions; hegemony of technology; purposeful derangement of terms man/woman; defining racism as anti-racism or equity; stolen Constitutional rights; losing our loved ones in banal wars; and government officials determined to steal and misspend more of our and our children’s and grandchildren’s hard-earned income.
“Please Listen!”