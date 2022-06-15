To The Editor:
Thank you for the great article about the blood drive in Union at the Knights of Columbus Hall on June 13. This drive is held every year in memory of Ken Huxel, who fought a 2-year battle with a rare aggressive cancer.
The American Red Cross tries to keep hospital shelves stocked with blood necessary for all possible events. If we have a major event like an earthquake, it is too late to collect blood for those people affected, we will need to borrow it from a nearby hospital, which has some on its shelves.
The sad thing is that many people who could give blood do not!
Many say, “I don’t do needles.” Well, remember to tell that to the nurse in the ER if you ever have to be taken there.
The Red Cross tries to fit many schedules, but if you can’t get into a local drive try the Red Cross center on West Highway 100 in Washington. Call the Red Cross directly at 1-800-733-2767 and it will find a place for you to donate, but try, just try to donate, it is important!