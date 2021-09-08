To The Editor:
The Washington School District recently forwarded a message from Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker about schools reporting positive COVID cases and quarantining unvaccinated students.
Brinker called for people “to be civil and understand that school nurses or contact tracers are simply doing their jobs and certainly do not deserve the verbal and social abuse they have been receiving by simply being subordinate to the existing State Health Code.”
At the end of the release, Brinker declared the county “continues to diligently monitor our Health Care institutions and our nursing homes and we currently have 0 cases in our nursing homes and 15 residents hospitalized.”
Brinker somehow thinks citing statistics for nursing homes is applicable to local schools. If his message is to families of students, then he should have included relevant information about the number of cases of school-aged children.
Including statistics about nursing homes is simply a red herring. He is trying to mislead the community and distract from the current reality by ignoring pertinent statistics.
According to an Aug. 27 Emissourian article, the Franklin County Health Department reported 225 new COVID-19 cases during Aug. 21-27. Of those, “41 people, or just over 18 percent, were below the age of 18.”
Commissioner Brinker should take ownership of the situation in which people are harassed for doing their jobs regarding COVID. He has consistently, and from the beginning, fanned those uncivil and contrarian flames in his stance toward COVID mitigation protocols.
Even now, he tries to divert attention from the increasingly concerning situation for our youngest citizens by ignoring information that matters.
Brinker should have been leading the way in promoting the general welfare, as our constitution calls for, and providing an atmosphere in which all people’s health is respected. This ardent plea for civility is too little, too late.
Sue Henderson
Washington