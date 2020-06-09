To The Editor:
I really appreciated your editorial of 5/30/20 “Medicaid Expansion”. Our state needs the expansion. Gov. Parson is wrong when he says it will be “massive spending initiative in Missouri.”
It will be massive, but not for Missouri, because we will only pay 10 percent. The federal government will dump 90 percent of funds which will bolster our economy.
Our benefit will be lives saved, jobs and hospitals saved, jobs added (according to the Chamber of Commerce it could be 25,000). What a bargain!
I cannot wait for Aug. 4 to vote to help our people and our economy.