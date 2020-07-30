To The Editor:
I am another person who would like to address this issue of “no-masks.”
I would like to thank Mayor Tappe of Union and Drs. Obermark, Chalk and Halsted for standing up for the need for masks. I am disappointed with the Union City Council and the no-mask protesters. It seems that the higher the numbers of COVID cases, the more people dig in their heels about “rights.” Let’s address some of the excuses:
1. “It’s my right/personal freedom not to wear one.” There is nothing in the Constitution that hints at this. However, in the preamble are these words ... “provide for the Common Defense, Promote the General Welfare ...” The capitalized words stand out as the main purpose for masks. Also, in the Declaration of Independence, “life” comes before “liberty” and “the pursuit of happiness.” If you are anti-mask, you are cutting into other people’s freedoms to travel, work without fear or plan for the future.
2. “It’s a conspiracy.” Tell that to those who contracted it or lost family members.
3. “I have a medical condition.” In a June 30 press conference, the Department of Justice said, “The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations.” Get a doctor’s note.
4. “How will we enforce a mask mandate?” How do you enforce a seat belt mandate? Fines. Citizen peer pressure. No entry into businesses.
5. “It’s the governor’s job.” The governor says, “It’s a local issue.” This reminds me of how kids like to pass the buck or blame in school. Meanwhile, teachers and parents are worrying about what school is going to look like. Someone be a leader! The governor claims it’s personal responsibility. What do you do as a parent when your child is not responsible and says, “You can’t make me”
6. “I can’t breathe in it.” Some people with COVID would love to trade their ventilator with your mask.
7. “BLM protesters weren’t hassled.” They are trying to fight centuries of injustice. You’re trying to fight a personal inconvenience.
8. “Jesus will protect me.” Check Matthew 4, especially verse 7. Also, consider the fact that God often works through people like scientists and medical personnel
I hope that the Union City Council changes its stance, and that Washington sets up a mask ordinance for the good of all.