To The Editor:
Calling for common sense again.
“The Almighty . . . expressly disapproves of government by Kings.” Thomas Paine wrote that, while arguing at his peril, in favor of a government like the one we may still have now, designed in equality and ruled by the people with elected leaders who are obligated, by oath to God, to follow a constitution. He was 10 years ahead of his time; the revolution and convention would follow. Almost 250 years later, we are on the verge of losing that precious gift our founders gave us, so this is serious.
Common sense now, says we should all rise up together and vote Trump down. Trump has been using an authoritarian playbook; its golden rule, lie often ad stick to the lie. Great walls can be built for free. A tiny inaugural crowd is the largest in history. It was a perfect call. Witch hunt. So, wouldn’t it be fair to say after everything we’ve seen, that the party of Trump has evolved, and is now the Authoritarian Party?
Authoritarians believe “the press is the enemy,” and authoritarians are friends. They have justice systems that work for the authoritarian, against, not for the people. They conduct trials with no documentation or witnesses. Authoritarians punish those who speak truth to power, ad honor those who lie in favor of the authoritarian.
They believe free and fair elections are for fools, and cheating by the authoritarian is to be expected. Authoritarians stage roaring melodramatic rallies with boos, hisses and mob mentality chanting. They relish praise, promote loyalty over ability, and deal with critics harshly. Worst of all, authoritarians believe they have an “Absolute Immunity,” which happens to be Trump’s main legal theory currently being argued in our court system, against us.
It allows the president to reject oversight by Congress. In other words, Trump is arguing against three equal branches of government. Absolute immunity is a power belonging to kings, dictators, and despots, but it is simply un-American. Fortunately, it is an argument rejected by every court in the land, since the founding, so far. However, until he appeals his losing argument to very court and back again, his defiance is absolute. God help us if any future court rules to overturn for Trump, because that would leave our country changed forever. One dictator, equal to God, over his nation, with the devil in him for all to see.
Paine won his common sense argument, the people did rise up against the then king. It’s time for us all, to do the same thing, vote him out or kiss his ring. Blinded by lies, half the nation missing the signs, this is how democracy dies. Being very sincere here, and hopefully crystal clear, I will not be on the fence! Lord, help the blinded half see, so they can use their common sense!
Vote for #anybody-but, vote him out!