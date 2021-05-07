To The Editor:
Recently there was an article regarding the Highway 47 project and the infrastructure bill presently in Congress. (Franklin County Presiding Commissioner) Mr. (Tim) Brinker and many others expressed excitement at the prospect of this money being available for the project. I agree, the widening of 47 from Washington to St. Clair is needed.
Mr. Brinker is a staunch Republican who has previously derided the new Biden administration, the city governments, the county governments and the state Legislature, the majority of whom are Trump Republicans. They need to put their mouth where the money is and pressure Mr. (Roy) Blunt and Mr. (Josh) Hawley to vote in support of the bill. Quit playing party politics. This bill is extremely beneficial to the American people and needs to be passed.
Mitch McConnell and the Republicans are more interested in obstruction and playing party politics than actually doing what is needed and desired by the American people.
Hawley, who tries to be a Trump wannabe, needs to stand up and truly show he represents the people of Missouri instead of his own political career, for once.
Blunt, who is retiring, can stand up against McConnell without reprisal or fear of damaging his future election.
So all the Missouri governments as well as the constituents should strongly urge our U.S. senators to abandon these childish self-indulgent games and put country before party.
Tell Mitch that Republicans support this bill, so it is a bipartisan endeavor and will benefit all Americans, not just Democrats or Republicans.
Demand Republican senators do what is right for the people and abandon self-serving partisanship that is only destroying our country.
If they choose party over their constituents, then we should make sure they do not get elected again but instead replace them with a person who will represent us, regardless of party affiliation.
We want the infrastructure bill to pass.
Gary Daniels
Union