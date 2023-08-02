To the Editor:
Do you know what the major topic of conversation is around Union — aside from the weather? It is the embarrassing spectacle on the corner of Oak and Main Streets.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 2:32 pm
Poor Mr. Hansen surely has been turning over in his grave in disappointment of what has happened to his well-meaning gift to the city of his property adjacent to his historical home.
We believe that he envisioned a lovely little garden-like park as a remembrance of his love of the City of Union, but instead we sit in the White Rose with its ample windows to look at the mess that takes the place of his perfectly nice buildings, the tenants of which were given the boot to make way for the park.
Frankly, we believe that an update report every week or so in the newspaper is not too much to ask or expect.
