To The Editor:
Seven months into the year 2020 and COVID-19 is not going anywhere fast, action needs to be taken in urging Congress to support global funding in CARES 2.0.
Without emergency global funding being added to CARES 2.0, the economic fallout will be massive, putting almost 500 million people in poverty around the world.
Congress needs to do its part in saving the economy by supporting at least $12 billion for the International Affairs Budget. The more advocates that voice this need, the more likely Congress is to support the act.
Your country needs you, help in the fight against COVID-19 and poverty today by going to this link https://borgenproject.org/issues-homepage/#/49 and sending this autogenerated message to Congress.