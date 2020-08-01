To The Editor:
This is in response to the letter “America is Awake.”
When our president decided to protect government buildings from rioters and looters, he did the right thing. These were not peaceful demonstrators. Our government needed to step in and stop this rampaging stupidity. For weeks this has been going on across our country, mostly in Democratic-controlled cities which are bowing down to socialist anarchists, allowing them to harass citizens who are at the mercy of their elected leaders.
I have had many Black friends in my life and most, if not all of them, would condemn what is going on with Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Protesting is a constitutional right in our country, violence is not.
Bernie Sanders, with his rhetoric of racism from top to bottom in America, has probably caused more hatred than any one single person in this country. Most news media now do not report the truth, reporting partial or complete lies in order to further their agenda. This is a constant in our media as long as it makes our president look weak. Crime stats refute the lies that so many leftist news organizations put out there but the left refuses to weigh the facts. They like the control of the victim-minded people and beat back the truth with lies and very little news reporting.
Our country is the best on this earth. We are the most compassionate and generous people in the world. Do we need to do better? Yes we do. We are all God’s children and all lives matter, but we have more work to do to make this happen. Socialism has never worked and never will. Check out North Korea and Venezuela as examples.
We pray that God will continue to bless our country and forgive us for any pain we have caused to one another. Let us continue as a Godly nation.