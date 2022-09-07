To The Editor:
To The Editor:
Washington and the surrounding cities are just beautiful areas.
We moved here seven years ago from St. Louis County and it disturbs us to see all of these huge apartment complexes being built. We experienced firsthand what happens when they start to government subsidize these complexes. Property values plummet, schools are unaccredited, crime increases, litter is out of control, nice people move on. It may take a few years for this to happen, but it will.
Now I read where they want to put a homeless shelter on Highway A. Do you know the problems usually associated with these shelters? Why do you think they basically ran the New Life Evangelistic center out of downtown St. Louis?
I would suggest to the people approving these places to take a field trip to St. Louis city and county and see what has happened there. There is even a commercial on the radio by a real estate company soliciting for people who are fed up with the St. Louis area to move here.
I just hate to see a peaceful and beautiful area ruined. Let’s keep our area free of these problems!
