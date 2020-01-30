To The Editor:
I want to encourage all the Christians who are praying for our president, and I know there are many thousands. Don’t be discouraged by all the hate speech you hear.
They say we are getting sick of our president; we say we are praying for you to open your eyes to see all the good he has done.
I believe you are shooting yourself in the foot by continually bashing the president. Some are realizing what you’re about and turning to the other side.
Either way, we will never stop praying for the good of our beloved America, and for the lives of the babies you want to kill.
May God bless you and I pray you will see that God has the final word.