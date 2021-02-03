To The Editor:
As a new resident to the area, I have noticed an increase in the amount of roadside litter. This is an absolutely beautiful area and it is a shame to see trash along the roadways.
We have someone in our area who throws their beer cans and beer boxes out the window. My husband and I go along the road and pick up trash every couple of months.
The first thing I notice when I drive through St. Louis County is the enormous amount of litter lining the roads.
It’s not that hard to put a trash can or bag in your vehicle. Think before you throw that beer can out of your window!
Let’s not ruin our beautiful area.
Nina Parkhurst
New Haven