To The Editor:
In your OP/ED piece titled “Regional Approach,” you conclude by claiming that taking a look at a regional approach to running the STL airport makes sense.
But in the body of your article you claim we should dismiss this idea outright. That’s right, you state, “But it isn’t a bad idea that shouldn’t be dismissed outright.” Meaning it should be dismissed outright. Call me a grammar Nazi but the double negative is a pet peeve of mine.
Hope all you English teachers are reading this. It’s an excellent grammar example from the “real” world.