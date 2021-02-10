To The Editor:
According to the Missouri “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan”:
* Over 48,000 people in Franklin County have been tested for COVID-19.
* 18 percent (over 8,000) of those tested were positive.
* Over 55,000 have yet to be tested for COVID-19.
If 18 percent of those not tested are assumed to be positive, then we still are likely to have over 9,000 people running around Franklin County who could be unknowingly spreading the virus.
We are at the halfway point. There has been no lessening of the risk! Risk mitigation measures are as necessary now as they were three weeks ago when people were testing positive at the rate of over 100 per day.
The only reason the daily infection numbers have dived to less than 20 per day is that we took the risk mitigation measures necessary. They are working!
Very soon we will start seeing calls for relaxing the mask mandate and other mitigation measures.
Now is not the time to let down our guard.
Bill Mahew
Washington