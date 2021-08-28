To The Editor:
Last week I went to see my primary care doctor. Printed boldly and clearly in her office was a sign stating that anyone vaccinated or unvaccinated should wear masks in medical facilities, airports and K-12 schools.
The delta variant is spreading across Missouri like wildfire, and yet I cannot find one school in Franklin County requiring masks to protect students, teachers and support staff. I do see medical professionals begging people to mask and/or get vaccinated.
Children under age 12 aren’t eligible for vaccines, and many Missourians remain resistant to vaccination. Masks in schools are the logical solution to prevent lifelong illnesses and deaths. However, no Franklin County school has the gumption and compassion to protect the lives of children and staff members?
It would also appear that the Franklin County Health Department shut down its Facebook page. I can still access Warren County’s Health Department page that clearly communicates testing sites, immunization locations and current data.
It is almost as if Franklin County residents believe they are immune to this virus and its variants by pretending it isn’t happening. Pretending people are not dying or getting seriously ill or our hospitals are not being pushed, yet again, to the breaking point does not make it go away.
For the safety of our kids, teachers and support staff members, schools need to rethink masking. Optional isn’t enough.
For the safety of our county, the health department needs to look at counties like Warren County. Model its ability to clearly communicate data, vaccination clinics, testing sites and more in a variety of public platforms.
Everyone wants a sense of “normalcy.” However, seeing loved ones, neighbors and community members suffer needlessly or die is not normal. At least it’s not my normal. It will never feel normal to me.
Michelle Turner
Union