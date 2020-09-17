To The Editor:
I’m very sad that masks are such an issue in Washington.
I’ve been going into St. Louis to eat because I don’t feel safe here. Fast food and our steak house respected their customers by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, etc. The others, not so much!
A couple of our favorite restaurants had somewhat curbside pickup, but they were never consistent. Sometimes they would and, sometimes they wouldn’t. I have talked to others who feel the same way.
I passed a new hair salon Saturday and no one was wearing a mask. It makes me sad. No respect for others!