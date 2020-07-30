To The Editor:
The city does not need to mandate you to wear a mask, nor should it. We all hold a responsibility for our own safety. We simply need to grow up and get rid of the dependency. Stop depending on the government for every little thing. It is already taxing us enough. Don’t increase your dependency. Be responsible. If you have symptoms or are uncomfortable in an enclosed area, wear a mask. Any regulation during a pandemic is just a stepping stone toward more dependency on the government. Be free.