To The Editor:
I’m writing your paper to let you know how disappointed I am in your leadership for your choice to publish a clearly racist comic in Wednesday’s paper. Your newspaper, which continues to perpetuate racism through your platform, is not only disgraceful, but also has caused real hurt to communities of color that you serve. I hope that you can learn from this experience and critically look at what you decide to publish and who you are hiring to illustrate your comics. Even though you do not serve a racially diverse area, it would serve you well to do some type of diversity training.
Kaitlin Moore
J.D. Candidate 2021
Washington
University School
of Law