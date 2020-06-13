Neighbors United-Undoing Racism

To The Editor:
We are writing to express our horror at the cartoon that was printed in the Wednesday, June 10, edition of The Missourian.
We choose to see this as a learning opportunity for our entire community, and trust that the staff and leadership at The Missourian will treat it as such. We submit the following suggestions:
1. It is time for Bill Miller, Sr., to resign. (We applaud this step, taken since this letter was first drafted.) He has extremely capable daughters who have a vision and a passion for this work. They will not only carry the legacy of The Missourian, but improve it. We would like to see Jeanne and Susan return to a significant role in the management and editorial work of the paper.
2. The Missourian needs to cut ties with the cartoonist who drew this editorial, Tom Stiglich.
3. The Missourian needs to issue a front-page apology, as well as commit to learning the historical and present impact of racist tropes. They must also commit to working toward representation of minority groups on their staff, as well as to growing their internal awareness of white supremacy in all its guises.
4. The Missourian ownership should earmark some charitable giving to organizations that are working to improve the lives of minority citizens and work for equal rights. Suggestions include Black Lives Matter, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the National Conference for Community and Justice of St. Louis. There are plenty of others as well.
We also want to offer some historical insight as to why this cartoon is so utterly appalling, for thosewho do not understand what the big deal is, perhaps including Bill Miller, Sr., who chose to run it.
Firstly, the concern presented: the call to “defund” the police is NOT a call to eliminate the police. The fact is that policing in the United States was established by and large as an institution to enforce slavery. The earliest publicly-funded police forces in America were established as slave patrols to chase down and return people who had escaped from enslavement. THIS IS NOT TO SAY THAT ALL POLICE ARE RACISTS! This is the history we must understand in order to properly hear the call to defund the police, and rebuild a community safely and service system that will indeed serve all citizens.
Secondly, the caricature presented: the Black man in a hoodie committing a violent assault and robbery has been such a long-standing image in our society that some don’t even notice it. It was the Black-man-in-a-hoodie theme that caused George Zimmerman to stalk and kill Trayvon Martin. Repeating this image perpetuates the stereotype, and that stereotype GETS PEOPLE KILLED. It is unacceptable.
Thirdly, the contrast presented: The Black man threatening the safety and security of a white (blonde!) woman has been made an excuse for the subjugation of Black people for over 400 years. During Jim Crow, it regularly justified lynchings, including the lynching of Erastus Brown right here in Franklin County in July of 1897. It was used to brutally murder Emmett Till in 1955. He was 15 years old. It was trotted out again by Amy Cooper in Central Park just a few weeks ago. This image of white women being threatened by Black men has been used to torment, torture and terrorize the Black community for generations upon generations, and it GETS PEOPLE KILLED. It is intolerable.
Finally, the crime presented: nationwide, Black people suffer a higher rate of personal violence and violent victimization than whites. In Franklin County, if someone is the victim of a crime, violent or otherwise, the overwhelming likelihood is that both the victim and the perpetrator are white.
Cartoons like the one published on Wednesday reproduce and reinforce stereotypes that have a history of GETTING PEOPLE KILLED. We cannot allow this to happen again.
We hold out hope for the staff and future leadership of this paper, which has been a vital and vibrant part of the life of Franklin County.
Yours, in hope,
Neighbors United-Undoing Racism
With 160 Community
Supporters