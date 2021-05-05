To The Editor:
I fully agree that Missouri’s roads and bridges need additional funding for upgrades and support. However, the Missouri Legislature’s approach to cover this additional funding by increasing the motor fuels tax is shortsighted and will be a wasted effort.
Forbes magazine recently published a study that finds electric vehicles (EVs) will hit 10 percent of the global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, rising to 28 percent in 2030 and 58 percent in 2040. These EVs and alternative fuel vehicles, such as hydrogen power, will not be contributing anything to support Missouri’s roads and bridges.
The motor fuels tax is a dying tax. Common sense tells you that gas and diesel, or any fuel for that matter, does not damage roads. The wear and tear on our highways comes from vehicle size, weight and miles driven on them, no matter what powers them. The technology is available to implement a mileage-based use tax on new EVs and alternative fuel vehicles.
Our elected officials need to rethink their approach for funding Missouri’s roads and bridges.
Rick Mueller
Marthasville