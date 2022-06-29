To the Editor:
A reader submitted a letter to the editor in the June 24 edition where she states abortion is a “stain” on the U.S.
Abortion is not a pleasant subject. Still, it is a procedure that has been around for thousands of years. It is not in the Bible by name. However, in most Jewish and Muslim traditions, the mother’s life takes precedence over the life of the unborn. Since the U.S. is not a theocracy, this whole point is moot.
What is a stain on the U.S.?
• Ignoring the issue that pro-choice is about just that: A choice. No one makes anyone have an abortion.
• Having the highest mortality rate and the lowest maternal care rate of the top 10 developed countries, according to the Center for Biosimilars.
• One out of six women in the U.S. have been victims of rape or attempted rape.
Other stains:
• The rate of gun deaths and mass shootings.
• What is being revealed in the January 6 hearings.
• The possibility that four Supreme Court justices perjured themselves during their confirmation hearings when they said that Roe v. Wade was established law.
• Spreading propaganda about what educators teach in public schools.
• States where people would consider voting for candidates such as Eric Greitens, who is accused of abuse and who filmed a violent commercial aimed at members of his own political party.
• The steps taken in many states to make it more difficult to register and vote.
• Blatant racism.
• How someone can be pro-life but against common-sense gun regulations? (The Second Amendment does say “well-regulated.”)
• 16% of children living in poverty in a developed nation.
Maybe we need to re-examine our “stains.”