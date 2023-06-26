To the Editor:
Even though our schools are otherwise safe havens for children, improving school safety and security is essential. Yet, that is not enough. Children are far more likely to be killed by gun violence in their homes than at school.
And 2021 saw a record number of gun fatalities reaching nearly 48,000. The number of children killed by guns rose by 50%, and gun violence is now the leading cause of childhood mortality.
More than half of in-school shootings are committed by students or former students. And even when police know of troubled individuals who have threatened violence and have guns, they can do little to intervene. The shooter at the St. Louis Visual and Performing Arts High School was a recent former student with a history of mental health problems. His mother called the police to her house and pleaded with them to take away her son’s guns. The police said they could not, because Missouri does not have a Red Flag Law. And so, several days later the same young man shot and killed a student and a teacher.
While the police were praised for their quick action at the school, the truth remains that those deaths, on that day, could have been prevented by simply complying with the wishes of almost every Missouri voter to pass a Red Flag Law. But Republican legislators are staunchly opposed. They openly say gun violence and deaths are a ‘cost of doing business’ in their quest to arm every person in the state (except those who come to the House and Senate galleries).
In 2014, Missouri voters, by a 60% majority, passed the amendment making gun ownership an “unalienable right.” Yet, the last lines of the amendment state:
“Nothing in this section shall be construed to prevent the general assembly from enacting general laws which limit the rights of ... those adjudicated by a court to be a danger to self or others as result of a mental disorder or mental infirmity.”
This clause forms the very foundation of a Red Flag Law, as mandated by 60% of voters. Reason suggests that the 40% in opposition to guns as an unalienable right otherwise support the precepts of a Red Flag Law. But today, neoconservative Republicans continue to chant ‘guns before lives’ as their political mantra.
If legislators will not act, then the people must act by public initiative.
