To the Editor:
We need a young Christian Conservative Republican, preferably a combat veteran, to run in 2024 to be our next U.S. Congressional Representative of the 2nd Congressional District.
Someone that can go to Washington D.C. and remember that he and or she is from Franklin County and not be caught up in all those sycophants and bootlickers in Washington that try to make representatives forget where they came from and the people that elected them to represent them in Congress.
Our current so-called representative is a “yuppie” from St. Louis County that cares only about her own self-exaggerated importance. She will not come to Franklin County and talk with county residents.
Instead, she prefers to fly off to Davos, Switzerland and hobnob with all those liberal one-worlders. She does not represent the values of Franklin County.
We need a real American from Franklin County that shares our values to be our representative. Someone that will respond to our cares and concerns.
