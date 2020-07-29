To The Editor:
I am so proud of MVR-III for stepping up and going above and beyond to make my granddaughter’s, Heidi Bennett’s, graduation happen.
After a four-hour storm delay and ultimate cancellation, all the seniors and families were disappointed. The graduation was moved to the following Sunday.
Heidi, however, was scheduled to leave for Navy boot camp Wednesday. Her principal at Pacific High School went all out and let her graduate (with music) Tuesday evening with her family present.
Thanks MVR-III.