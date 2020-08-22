Every city, small or big, needs a vision for the future. Planning ahead based on the best available data is essential. Municipalities can hire professional planners, which many have done for guidance, much of it based on the experience of other cities and towns.
Washington and other area cities have done just that, but the planning reports need to be updated every several years to keep abreast of the times. Comprehensive planning includes annexation studies, which are needed for orderly growth.
Washington is behind in annexation and needs to give it serious thought, using its existing plan for guidance, or updating it, looking over past growth and developments, with an eye to the future as to the most practical and feasible strategy.
Washington also needs more affordable housing for future growth. Land in the city must be available to developers, most of whom prefer to be in a municipality to benefit from city services and other infrastructure, especially access to sites. Can the present infrastructure handle growth? What upgrades are needed? How can the cost of needed improvements be handled?
Washington and other municipalities in Franklin County are situated in prime locations for growth. Are these municipalities prepared to handle growth? What is their vision? Do they have the resources to handle growth?
To answer these questions, much depends on the attitude of the constituents. There always are “no growth” people who are content with the status quo. Problem is, conditions change. We only have to look at many sections of Northern Missouri where there has been no growth and municipalities are a skeleton of what they once were. Standing still leads to a slow death.
Franklin County and its municipalities have not been boom entities while St. Charles County has been experiencing growth for years. Access has played a major role in growth in St. Charles County, which has benefited from Interstate 70, and being near where the jobs are. Those factors are the most obvious.
Franklin County’s growth has been steady but slow in comparison. There are a number of reasons for this, including the lay of the land in Franklin County and development costs. Our location is not as favorable. For many Franklin County residents, slow growth is OK given that boom counties have many problems to contend with, and the quality of life is impacted.
No growth is unacceptable. Annexation is needed for orderly growth, and it must be given a high priority to ensure there’s room for growth in the future.