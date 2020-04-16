To The Editor:
It is sad that churches were not open Good Friday and Easter Sunday, April 2020.
They were closed because people are not able to congregate due to the COVID-19 virus.
This was the first time in our country’s history that we were not able to worship together in the church. The Bible tells us to encourage one another and to not neglect meeting together. As a result of these happenings, I have become very thankful for my family because I don’t have to worship alone.
Thankfully, churches have technology that can reach anyone. God is always with us, so no one is ever really alone.
This Easter season there is much to be thankful for and we pray that all churches will be open soon so that once again we can worship God together.