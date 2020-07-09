To The Editor:
I’m writing in regard to the recent story in the paper about the no-mask policy in the county.
Presiding Commissioner (Tim) Brinker cites the cause of personal freedom as a justification for it. I can’t stop thinking about that phrasing — about all the freedoms that are lost in the decision to protect that “freedom.” Workers in stores cannot go to work safely when their customers have the “freedom” to shed the virus into the store’s air. The rest of us don’t have the “freedom” to shop for groceries in a safe environment.
Meanwhile, I consider the role of government. Is it not to help ensure our health and safety? To make us secure from those who would harm us? There are laws that prevent people from punching me in the face; from putting arsenic in the public water supply; even from going into public establishments without a shirt and shoes. So, to me it’s hard to argue that the freedom to not wear a mask is more important than my need to work, my need to buy food, my right to live.
Governments must constantly weigh trade-offs among conflicting aims. I just cannot see how not having to wear a mask is more important than living itself.