I am writing in response to your Aug. 31 editorial “Careful Consideration” about legalization of marijuana. As a public service, the media should make voters aware of the good and the bad points of the legalization of marijuana. I am not a good writer and do not have many research sources. I do not even have the internet or a phone. Your staff has talented writers and research sources.
If your readers are looking for some background on this issue, one source to start with is the “Newsmax magazine” of August 2022.
Here are some good points of the initiative: Increased tax revenue. However, most of this money will probably be spent on mental health care and law enforcement.
The bad points of the initiative:
• There may be a correlation between mass shooters and heavy pot users.
• Pot is 10 to 40 times stronger than 40 years ago.
• Long-term use or frequent use is linked to psychosis or schizophrenia.
• It reduces a person’s intelligence.
• Pot affects areas of the brain responsible for learning, memory, attention, decision-making, coordination, emotion and reaction.
• Marijuana could trigger a new crime wave.
• It worsens depression and makes people more likely to commit suicide with regular use. (Yet some people take it for depression).
• According to authorities, pot use led to a 109 percent spike in crime and traffic deaths.
• Pot is a gateway drug. There is some research that suggests it leads to other drug use.