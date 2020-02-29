To The Editor:
I wanted to thank The Missourian and Karen Cernich for the wonderful article you ran in the People section Jan. 18-19 about the senior center activities.
It ran in the weekend paper and the following week the weather was pretty nasty. Even with the bad weather I was amazed at the number of new people who came in to check out the senior center. For almost three weeks I had at least two or three seniors each day who came in or called because they read the article. Many are surprised by the amount of classes and services we provide.
I always make it a point to ask new people how they found out about the senior center. Even before the article, more than 50 percent reply they have seen our menu and activities in the newspaper. I had dozens of current participants tell me what a good article it was. What was amazing, you could tell they were proud to already be involved in the senior center. Of course, they had bragging rights and told more friends and neighbors. We love it when folks talk about us!
I can’t tell you how much The Missourian’s support means to the senior center. Your support makes a difference in the lives of thousands of seniors in the local communities in our area.
“Thank you” from all of us! Keep up the good work.