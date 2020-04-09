To The Editor:
The April 1, 2020, edition of The Missourian published a letter written by Richard Browning. Rebutting all of the Trumpist propaganda in that letter would result in this letter being far too long to meet The Missourian’s standards and practices for publishable letters, so I’ll focus on its most outrageous claim.
Incidentally, it’s a fact that Browning always includes the unnecessary initials “P.E.” in his signature and The Missourian compliantly prints those initials at Browning’s whim. I am going to assume for the purpose of this letter that those initials stand for “Professional Engineer” and not “Propaganda Escalator.” But I could be wrong.
Browning’s letter includes the sentence, “It is estimated that over 3,000 die every day from road accidents.” This is patently absurd. In the Trumpist vocabulary that Browning and The Missourian editorial board can understand, it’s “fake news.” A professional engineer would know that the sentence conveys no information, since it has temporal scope, but not geographical or taxological scope. Three thousand of what die every day? Eggplants? Houseflies? Unicorns? Where do they die? Antarctica? Burkina Faso? Alpha Centauri? A propagandist would only care that the sentence sounds impressive and he can fool an editorial board to spread his misinformation.
Further, a professional engineer would know that the word “estimated” has no place in a discussion of deaths from road accidents. Road accidents are discrete events and can be counted. There is no need for estimates. For the purpose of this letter I’ll translate Browning’s propagandistic sentence to “Three thousand humans die in the United States every day from road accidents.” That is an outrageous claim and has no basis in reality. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration publishes the accurate number of deaths from road accidents in the United States. In 2018, the most recent year for which an annual total is available, that total was 36,560 (cf https://www.nhtsa.gov/traffic-deaths-2018). That annual total denotes a daily average total of 100, not 3,000. Browning should be ashamed of his outlandish exaggeration and The Missourian should be ashamed of itself for publishing the exaggeration.
Moreover, a professional engineer would know that it’s dishonest to compare road accidents to a contagion. As noted above, road accidents are discrete events. They are not contagious, as is the coronavirus. One accident does not subsequently cause two more, which then cause four and then 16 and then 256 and then 65,536. Comparing discrete events to exponential growth is something a propagandist would do and a willing editorial board would then — well — propagate.
One sentence of 12 words contains volumes of deceit. If Browning is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, he is manifestly in violation of the Fundamental Canons in the NSPE Code of Ethics which state, “Avoid deceptive acts.” The Missourian editorial board can reflect on its own behavior in the context of publishing a letter without doing minimal fact checking of the letter’s content.