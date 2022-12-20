To the Editor:
I was so excited to move back to Missouri after being in Illinois for over 30 years. The Land of Lincoln is known as a high tax state. Indeed, the Illinois annual tax on real estate is excessive.
With the years going by and getting near retirement age you start thinking about what your budget will be once you are retired. We decided to move back to Missouri thinking that the cost of living would be less expensive. I can attest to the fact that the cost of living in Missouri is not less expensive! Real estate taxes indeed are less but the other added taxes raise your cost to the Illinois level.
Missouri personal property tax (a tax that Illinois does not have) brings your grand total of taxes to the county to more than we spent in Illinois. I personally believe that the personal property tax is a double tax! You pay sales tax when you buy a vehicle. You are required to get an inspection that costs then you pay a yearly tax just for the privilege to own a car that you already paid sales taxes on.
It is no wonder that people drive old beat up cars to try to keep the personal property tax low. Heaven forbid you want a nice car!
One last thing: The cost of food in the area is much more expensive than in Chicagoland. It must be either the volume or stiffer competition but food is much less expensive in Illinois.
I love the area, I love being back home but I hate being overtaxed. By the way, have you tried to keep track of the new gas tax so you can get it back? What a joke. I cannot believe we let them do that.
