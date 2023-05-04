It is astonishing that Tim Brinker, the Presiding Commissioner of Franklin County, endorsed the idea of consolidating the offices of St. Louis County and city prosecutors. He wasn’t alone. Whatever the real reason may be, the idea is terrible.
Everyone knows that the Office of the Circuit Attorney in St. Louis, headed by Kim Gardner, is a train wreck. She is inept and clearly has no intention of changing. Everything is someone else’s fault. This is the woman who should have a substantial hand in prosecuting St. Louis County cases, right next to us?
At least the prosecutors in Wesley Bell’s office in St. Louis County show up for trials. But he does not believe in the death sentence and has never requested it. This is despite having been sworn to uphold the laws of Missouri, which includes the death penalty, not just the laws he likes. Most of his convictions seem to be plea bargains with severely reduced or dismissed charges. I can’t remember any trial result that struck me as impressive.
Mr. Brinker said that crime in the city and St. Louis County affects us. That’s true. The justification for the merger, however, is that it would allow the two offices to coordinate against crime. That’s nonsense. They can coordinate now. All the merger would accomplish is to create a larger, bureaucratic mess.
The only solution with any actual promise is, first, for the state to resume control of the St. Louis City Police Department. The city has shown it will not seriously support them. The second thing is to create a Special Prosecutor in St. Louis to take over serious cases from Kim Gardner’s office.
Merging the two prosecutors’ offices will accomplish exactly nothing with regard to crime.