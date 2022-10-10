To The Editor:
October is Pastoral Care Appreciation Month and this year’s theme is “Relevant and Responsive in Times of Crisis.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To The Editor:
October is Pastoral Care Appreciation Month and this year’s theme is “Relevant and Responsive in Times of Crisis.”
As Mercy chaplains, we want to invite you to stop in and talk about expectations and hopes during a hospital stay. While some hospital stays aren’t planned, many are and we hope to help you understand the need for, and importance of, an advanced directive for medical decisions.
So often, this process becomes urgent when there is a pending procedure. Throughout the month of October, chaplains are making themselves available both to have conversations and to complete these forms, including adding them to the medical records once notarized.
We are available any day of the week, though we’ve specifically set aside Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when we’ll have all invested departments available.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.