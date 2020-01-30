To The Editor:
On behalf of the Washington Historical Society, we would like to thank everyone who helped make our recent membership drive a success.
Thanks to those who participated in our Facebook videos, the organizations that welcomed us to speak at their meetings, the city of Washington for inserting a flyer in the utility bills, and the individuals and businesses who donated money for our Missourian advertisement.
We also thank The Missourian for the feature article that kicked off the drive and the positive editorial that followed the article. As always, we are grateful to The Missourian for the continuing coverage and photos of our many activities.
The society is pleased to report that our membership increased with 64 new individual members, 52 family members and one new business membership. We are grateful for all these new members’ interest in preserving local history and welcome them to the society. We will continue to do all we can to fulfill our mission.
Thank you to all our members, new and continuing. We appreciate all of you.
Washington Historical
Society Board
Of Trustees