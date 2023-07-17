To the Editor:
The recent editorial column by George Will “the rising tide of mediocrity” in the U.S. education system is concerning. The statistics he cites in the column in regard to educational performance are disheartening.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Who decides the curriculum taught in our schools? Perhaps a questionnaire asking the tax-paying public what should be taught might be appropriate. As a senior financing the public education system, I would like to see the emphasis in teaching reading, math, social sciences and critical/logical/informed thinking.
The constitution of the U.S. ensures the separation of church and state. The financing of religious education should not be included at taxpayer’s expense. This aspect of child development/education should occur in the home and in the church – religion of the parents’ choice.
How many critics of education have stepped into the classroom (spent a day or a week) imparting knowledge in critical subjects? The variables a teacher encounters in the classroom are numerous: the impetus of immediacy in today’s society, children connected to electrical devices, the emotional issues of the students, various learning disabilities of some students and home environment situations.
Regardless of one’s political party affiliation, mediocrity in education is an utmost concern. Get to the cause of this!
(0) comments
